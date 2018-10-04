Cape Town is aiming to bounce back from its drought with the help of an international investment marketing campaign.

Dubbing the city and the Western Cape “a place of more”‚ the campaign is driven by a website full of messages based on a survey of international investor perceptions.

“This campaign was first conceived during the series of credit ratings downgrades‚ when our country’s investment brand was severely impacted on‚” said Solly Fourie‚ head of the Western Cape economic development and tourism department.

“The very severe drought experienced in the Western Cape‚ and the negative media coverage surrounding it‚ also weighed down heavily on our investment case globally.

"There are many opportunities for investment in the Cape‚ and we need to get the message out globally in the context of these shocks.”