Body of missing teen washes up on beach

Police search and rescue divers and Kwadukuza life guards recovered the body on October 4 2018.
The body of a 16-year-old boy who got into difficulties while swimming in the sea has been recovered.

The teen went missing on Monday at about 5pm after he had been swept out to sea at Blythedale beach on the KwaZulu-Natal north Coast.

“The body has been washed out two kilometers north of Zinkwazi‚” said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

An off-duty police officer noticed the boy having difficulty swimming and alerted IPSS Medical Rescue and KwaDukuza district municipality officials‚ both of whom initiated a search.

The search was abandoned on Monday evening due to bad lighting and was resumed on Tuesday morning.

Jamieson said that police search and rescue divers and Kwadukuza life guards were on the scene of the recovery on Thursday and that the body would be handed over to local authorities.

