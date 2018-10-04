South Africa

Good news! It's about to get hot again in Mzansi

04 October 2018 - 13:34 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
South African Weather Services forecaster Dipuo Tawana says South Africa will start experiencing sunny conditions in most parts of the country from October 6 2018 onward
South African Weather Services forecaster Dipuo Tawana says South Africa will start experiencing sunny conditions in most parts of the country from October 6 2018 onward
Image: vapi / 123RF Stock Photo

The cold front experienced across much of the country this week has left South African shores‚ and temperatures are expected to rise from Friday.

“The cold front has exited the country. What we are experiencing now is just cold air‚” said South African Weather Service forecaster Dipuo Tawana.

She said snow was seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho early on Thursday morning‚ but most had melted by midmorning.

“From Friday‚ we will be seeing sunny conditions in most parts of the country. It will start warming up in Johannesburg on Saturday. We will see fine conditions in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday and the temperatures will rise from Saturday‚” she said.

Tawana said no rain was expected in Johannesburg for the next five days.

Cape Town and Port Elizabeth will also be warm from Friday‚ with temperatures expected to reach 25 and 26 degrees on Saturday.

READ MORE:

Sleet‚ snow and biting cold could affect motorists on the N3

Bad weather might affect motorists travelling along the N3 toll route in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
19 hours ago

Winter is... back? From hot as hell to the big freeze, SA braces for cold snap

As bizarre as it may be given the soaring temperatures‚ parts of SA are expected to experience a “big freeze” over the next two days.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Sani Pass snowfall captured in spectacular drone footage

South Africa may have celebrated Spring Day on September 1, but it still feels like winter.
News
24 days ago

Most read

  1. Dutch 'thwart Russian cyber attack on chemical weapons watchdog' World
  2. SA's first HIV positive organ transplant saves baby's life South Africa
  3. 'God does not strike twice': Indonesians rebuild in disaster zone World
  4. ‘We are coming for you’: Bheki Cele issues stern warning to Westbury gangsters South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
Video footage shows Andrew Turnbull assaulting ex girlfriend
X