'He took my angel away': Schoolboy killer sentenced to 15 years in jail

A devastated Port Elizabeth man whose life was shattered when his wife was callously gunned down has described her young killer’s 15-year jail sentence as a joke.

Pieter van Vuuren spoke to HeraldLIVE after the sentencing of former Westview Secondary School pupil Esonasipho Mrasi, 18, in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Tuesday for the September 2016 murder of his wife, Magda, 53.

Magda van Vuuren was shot dead outside her mother’s Diaz Road, Adcockvale, home after a scuffle with Mrasi, who – dressed in school uniform and wielding a semi-automatic pistol – was trying to steal her car.

Pieter, who turned 63 on Tuesday, said the 15-year sentence was a joke.

“It is absolutely pathetic. My wife was shot and killed in the middle of the road like a dog. The sentence will never bring my angel back."