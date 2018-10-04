'He took my angel away': Schoolboy killer sentenced to 15 years in jail
A devastated Port Elizabeth man whose life was shattered when his wife was callously gunned down has described her young killer’s 15-year jail sentence as a joke.
Pieter van Vuuren spoke to HeraldLIVE after the sentencing of former Westview Secondary School pupil Esonasipho Mrasi, 18, in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Tuesday for the September 2016 murder of his wife, Magda, 53.
Magda van Vuuren was shot dead outside her mother’s Diaz Road, Adcockvale, home after a scuffle with Mrasi, who – dressed in school uniform and wielding a semi-automatic pistol – was trying to steal her car.
Pieter, who turned 63 on Tuesday, said the 15-year sentence was a joke.
“It is absolutely pathetic. My wife was shot and killed in the middle of the road like a dog. The sentence will never bring my angel back."
Mrasi pleaded guilty in April to the murder of Van Vuuren, along with charges of theft, robbery with aggravating circumstances, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s licence.
Handing down sentence, magistrate Eric Mboyi said although Mrasi was convicted and sentenced in terms of the Child Justice Act, his conduct showed a "callous disregard of human life".
Mrasi was sentenced to 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, 15 years for murder and 10 years for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as a R600 fine – or three months in prison – for driving without a licence and a R3,000 fine – or six months in prison – for theft.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Mrasi’s legal representative, Kuban Chetty, indicated he would apply to the high court to have the sentence reviewed.
