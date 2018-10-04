Former radio presenter Sasha Martinengo’s lawyer said it was not his client’s intention to be ‘racist’ or infringe on Julius Malema’s dignity‚ he said on Thursday.

“Our client‚ who has in the past been outspoken against discrimination‚ at no stage intended the comment that was made as a racial slur against Mr Malema‚” Martinengo’s lawyer Cliff Alexander‚ said.

Alexander’s comment comes after Martinengo called the EFF leader a “monkey”.

“And people still listen to this monkey‚” he said ‚ referring to Malema‚ on air during his breakfast show on Hot91.9 FM on Tuesday.

He was fired with immediate effect.

The EFF in Gauteng opened a case of crimen injuria at the Douglasdale police station on Wednesday.

“There is no place for racists in South Africa. We‚ as the EFF‚ are still pushing for the criminalisation of racism. We opened a criminal case and we’re looking at the possibility of suing Martinengo through a civil process‚” said the provincial chairperson Mandisa Mashego.