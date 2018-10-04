Top management at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) continued to earn inflated salaries for the year ending March 2018‚ the DA charged on Thursday.

The party said it gleaned this information from the public broadcaster’s 2017/18 annual report‚ which was tabled in Parliament.

“The report also reveals a public broadcaster that is commercially insolvent and received a disclaimed audit opinion from the Auditor-General‚” DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme said.

She said the Auditor-General also found that the SABC incurred R571-million irregular expenditure in the 2017/18 financial year‚ leaving the public broadcaster with the irregular expenditure balance of R5-billion.

Van Damme said the wasteful expenditure incurred in the same period was R84-million and the financial loss for the year was R622-million.