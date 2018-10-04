South Africa

Springs Monster’s ex is everything I want, says his cousin

04 October 2018 - 06:13 By Iavan Pijoos
The man dubbed the "Springs Monster" was sentenced to an effective 35 years in jail.
The ex-wife of the so-called “Springs Monster”, who terrorised and abused their five children for years, is “not a bad woman”, her new fiancé told Times Select on Wednesday.

Jan Coetzee, who is also a cousin of the “Springs Monster”, spoke excitedly about the life ahead of them now that sentencing has been handed down. She escaped with a five-year suspended sentence.

And while he described her as “wonderful” and “everything I want in a woman”, her ex-husband, who has been jailed for 35 years, has also found new love – in prison.

