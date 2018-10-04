WATCH | Teen causes stir by arriving for matric farewell in a coffin

She entered a coffin as a high school teen and emerged as an "adult".

“It was just to show that I am done with my high school career and I am now entering the world as an adult‚” said 18-year-old Kaylee Rough‚ after arriving in a coffin at her matric farewell at Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer in Thabazimbi‚ Limpopo‚ on Saturday night.

Rough first toyed with the idea in grade eight before finally making up her mind earlier this year.