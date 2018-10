Two trains have collided at the Van Riebeeckpark Station in Kempton Park on Thursday afternoon.

Metrorail spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng confirmed the incident.

“There was a collision that happened at Van Riebeeckpark station. I do not have any further details at the moment as I am rushing to the scene‚" Mofokeng said.

The number and nature of the injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story.