WATCH | Brazen thugs make smooth getaway after mall robbery

It took less than two minutes for a gang of brazen criminals to execute a smooth robbery at Thabong Mall in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The scene starts off calmly enough. People park their cars. Customers stroll towards the parking lot with shopping trolleys full of goods. Others mill around outside the fast food outlets, possibly deciding on lunch.

In seconds everything changes.

A man walks into the parking area and pulls a rifle from his black duffel bag. He storms back into full view of the camera, shouting at shoppers who scramble out of the way as he waves around the rifle.

A white sedan screeches up to the entrance as two men come into view dragging a heavy bag. They throw it into the boot and look ready to escape.

But instead two of the gang head back into the centre, which bizarrely comes back to life. It's not clear if the people are unaware of the incident taking place or just don't care.

The two men finally reappear with a third man in tow carrying a small black bag. They all hop into the car then speed off, only to pick up another man who was acting as lookout by the mall entrance.

The whole incident took less than two minutes.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what was stolen.