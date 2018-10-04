WATCH | No smash, no grab: Tough car window foils Joburg robbers

What are those windows made of?

That was the general reaction after CCTV footage was posted to Facebook showing a failed robbery attempt in Morningside, Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

In the footage, a BMW can be seen pulling up to the entrance of a complex around 6.30pm. Before the first boom can close, three men run into the entrance. A man in a red jacket tries to break the driver's window only for his weapon to bounce impotently off it. He tries again. Fails. A third desperate attempt has equally no success as the BMW drives off.

Having failed completely in their mission, the three men run off into the night.

Facebook users were quick to home-in on the car's impressive defence: