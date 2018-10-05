South Africa

WATCH | Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head

05 October 2018 - 06:17 By Katharine Child

“She is just acting stupid!” a caregiver at a Randburg crèche for disabled children snarls, as she hits a young girl in the face with a backpack.

A nurse employed by the crèche in Jukskei Park, north of Johannesburg, and owned by a medical doctor, said she filmed the abuse by the caregiver because she could no longer watch the children being hurt.

The doctor, meanwhile, has expressed horror at the incident.

