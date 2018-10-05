The department of defence has again received a qualified audit opinion‚ with the auditor-general finding there was complete mismanagement of its assets.

The department oversees the South African National Defence Force‚ which is responsible for defending SA against external military aggression and plays a key role in peacekeeping missions in Africa.

It has‚ over the years‚ been hit with a string of negative audit reports‚ ranging from qualified to disclaimer‚ which is the worst possible audit outcome. The department received a qualified audit in the previous financial year‚ after submitting error-ridden financial statements and incurring more than R400-million in irregular spending.