Extortion is believed to be the motive behind a spate of bombings that rocked Durban earlier this year.

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed at a short media briefing held at the SAPS provincial headquarters in Durban on Friday that three men were in custody for the bombings‚ which largely targeted Woolworths stores‚ a Verulam mosque and the Vodacom Durban July.

More arrests were imminent‚ he added.

“I’m sure that every one of you recall the incidents of incendiary devices that were placed at various places including retail stores in and around Durban‚” he told the briefing.

Cele said the three men were arrested in connection with “the placing and detonating of these devices” as well as for other crimes following a “joint multi-disciplinary intensive investigation”.

According to Cele‚ the arrests were linked to the bomb threats and the discovery of incendiary devices in July and August.