Four life terms for robbers who killed guards and two others

Gauteng’s top cop has welcomed the multiple life sentences imposed on two convicted murderers who had hijacked a truck. They were found guilty of killing two guards and for the deaths of two of their accomplices.

The high court in Johannesburg on Thursday sentenced Phelani Ndlovu and Julius Nyamisani to four terms of life imprisonment.

The murder of the two guards and the robbers’ accomplices followed a shootout with the police in 2015.

“In July 2015‚ a truck was transporting cell phones from OR Tambo International Airport to Selby in Johannesburg‚” police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said. “The truck and its escort vehicle were hijacked in Johannesburg along the Rissik off-ramp by a group of armed men.”

She said a neighbour spotted the suspects off-loading boxes at a house in The Hill in Johannesburg south and alerted the community policing forum and the police.