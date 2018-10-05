South Africa

Four life terms for robbers who killed guards and two others

05 October 2018 - 19:59 By Ernest Mabuza
The trial began in the high court in April 2018‚ and ended with the sentencing on October 4 2018.
The trial began in the high court in April 2018‚ and ended with the sentencing on October 4 2018.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Gauteng’s top cop has welcomed the multiple life sentences imposed on two convicted murderers who had hijacked a truck. They were found guilty of killing two guards and for the deaths of two of their accomplices.

The high court in Johannesburg on Thursday sentenced Phelani Ndlovu and Julius Nyamisani to four terms of life imprisonment.

The murder of the two guards and the robbers’ accomplices followed a shootout with the police in 2015.

“In July 2015‚ a truck was transporting cell phones from OR Tambo International Airport to Selby in Johannesburg‚” police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said. “The truck and its escort vehicle were hijacked in Johannesburg along the Rissik off-ramp by a group of armed men.”

She said a neighbour spotted the suspects off-loading boxes at a house in The Hill in Johannesburg south and alerted the community policing forum and the police.

Soweto cash-in-transit heist suspect has previous conviction

Itumeleng Manama‚ arrested with a former Luthuli House employee after a Soweto cash-in-transit heist‚ has a previous conviction of conspiracy to ...
News
1 month ago

“Two responding security guards were shot and killed as they entered the gate to the said house and their firearms stolen‚ while two police officers were also disarmed by the suspects and their unmarked vehicle keys taken from them.”

Peters said two of the four suspects were then shot dead during a shootout with the police and Ndlovu and Nyamisani were arrested and taken into custody.

Ndlovu and Nyamisani were charged with the murder of their accomplices in terms of common purpose‚ a doctrine that attributes criminal liability to the participants in a criminal enterprise for all that results from the enterprise.

The trial began in the high court in April this year‚ and ended with the sentencing on Thursday.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange congratulated the provincial team of investigators‚ and thanked them for the three years of dedication and diligence on this case.

“The quality of investigation behind these multiple life sentences will go a long way [to] restoring public confidence‚ as well as [in] bringing closure to the families of the victims‚” De Lange said.

READ MORE:

Suspects arrested hours after CIT robbery in Eastern Cape

Three cash-in-transit robbery suspects were arrested within hours of a heist in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
News
20 days ago

Two suspects arrested for business robbery in Lwandle

Two armed suspects were arrested late on Friday night after robbing a business in Lwandle in Strand near Cape Town‚ Western Cape police said.
News
27 days ago

Pretoria police foil bank-following robbery

Police in Pretoria have foiled a bank-following a robbery‚ arresting five suspects and recovering a vehicle allegedly linked to a previous business ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Four life terms for robbers who killed guards and two others South Africa
  2. SAHRC welcomes guilty judgment for Velaphi Khumalo’s anti-Semitic slurs South Africa
  3. Taxpayers fund North West MEC’s R50k-a-month home security detail South Africa
  4. Woman-beater accused Andrew Turnbull's bail bid postponed South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X