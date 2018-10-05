South Africa

Gauteng 'shutdown' starts with burning tyres, blocked roads

05 October 2018 - 07:52 By Timeslive
Police monitor the situation in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, where residents are protesting against gangsterism and crime in their community on October 5 2018.
Image: Alaister Russell

Burning tyres and rocks blocked roads in Ennerdale‚ Johannesburg‚ early on Friday as residents took to the streets in a planned shutdown in protest at being marginalised by government.

Residents protest against gangsterism and crime in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg on October 5 2018.
Image: Alaister Russell

The shutdown was organised to highlight the plight of coloured communities in suburbs affected by crime‚ gang violence and drugs. Protesters say government is not doing enough to ease their plight.

The protests follow the blocking of roads in Westbury after a mother was killed in the crossfire of a shootout. Police minister Bheki Cele responded to complaints by residents of the crime-ridden suburb by deploying a team of tactical police to deal with gang violence.

Protesters planned to march through the CBD in Johannesburg on Friday. Residents of Eldorado Park also took to the streets in protest on Friday.

This is a developing story.

