The DA on Friday said it had submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to get access to documents revealing exactly how much top management at the SABC was earning.

"We have today submitted a PAIA application to the SABC requesting the full salary packages of the public broadcaster's GCEO‚ COO and CFO‚" the DA's Phumzile van Damme said in a statement.

"PAIA aims to promote transparency‚ accountability and effective governance of all public bodies like the SABC. The grounds for refusal of information in the act do not apply to the SABC in this instance. We trust that the public broadcaster's management will reveal the requested information in the spirit of promotion of transparency‚ accountability and effective governance at the SABC‚ as they often proclaim to be adherents of‚" she said.

Van Damme said the party had also written to communication minister Nomvula Mokonyane about the disclosure of the salaries information as well as how their appointments were made.

The DA believes top management at the broadcaster earned inflated salaries for the year ending March 2018.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that the party had gleaned this information from the broadcaster’s 2017/18 annual report‚ which was tabled in parliament.

“The report also reveals a public broadcaster that is commercially insolvent and received a disclaimed audit opinion from the auditor-general‚” said Van Damme.

She said the auditor-general found that the SABC had incurred R571-million in irregular expenditure in the 2017/18 financial year.