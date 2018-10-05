“We are gatvol now. We don't want handouts‚ but jobs. It's going to get ugly if they don't react."

With these words‚ unemployed mother of three Brenda Johnson summed up the seething anger vented by residents of Johannesburg’s Ennerdale‚ who barricaded roads with burning tyres on Friday‚ demanding government respond to their grievances.

"Staying in Ennerdale is like staying in a war zone. There is too much corruption from the police. They are working hand in hand with drug dealers. Reporting is just useless. We are gatvol now‚” she said‚ as thick clouds of acrid smoke‚ visible from kilometres away‚ billowed into the air.

Residents of several crime-ridden suburbs in the city‚ housing largely coloured communities‚ embarked on a “Gauteng shutdown” on Friday in protest against rising crime‚ gang violence‚ the scourge of drugs‚ poor service delivery and a perception they were being marginalised by government.

The protests come on the heels of violent scenes in the city’s Westbury area‚ where a mother was killed in the crossfire of a shootout.

Police minister Bheki Cele responded to complaints and protests by residents there by visiting the area and deploying a team of tactical police to deal firmly with gangsters and criminals.