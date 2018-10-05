The high court in Johannesburg declared on Friday that Velaphi Khumalo’s comments that blacks should do to white people what “Hitler did to the Jews” were hate speech.

The court interdicted Khumalo from repeating the comments – and ordered him to‚ if he had not already done so‚ remove all references to the utterances from any social media or other forms of public communication.

The court also ordered that Khumalo publish a written apology to all South African citizens acknowledging that the comments were hate speech‚ that he was wrong to say them and that he undertook to never utter any remarks prohibited by the Equality Act.

Khumalo was ordered to pay the costs of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)‚ which was the complainant in this matter.

On January 4 2006‚ Khumalo published a number of comments on the internet‚ including: “I want to cleans (sic) this country of all white people. We must act as Hitler did to the Jews.”