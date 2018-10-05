Abalone worth as estimated R6m has been seized at the border between SA and Botswana.

A truck attempting to cross the border on Wednesday at Grobler’s Bridge‚ Limpopo‚ was searched after a tip-off‚ said Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke.

Dried abalone was found inside potato bags in a hidden compartment‚ with passports belonging to two Zambians.

Two men jumped off the truck and fled when Hawks officers approached‚ and anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Colonel Sakkie Brancon on 071-481-3177.

A report last month by Traffic‚ which monitors global trade in wildlife‚ said SA’s neighbours — including Botswana‚ Zimbabwe‚ Swaziland‚ Namibia and Mozambique — acted as middlemen for nearly half of poached abalone shipped to Hong Kong between 2000 and 2016.