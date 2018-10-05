South Africa

SA cybercriminals hack off the long arm of the law

05 October 2018 - 07:00 By Graeme Hosken
Sabric says between January and August 2018 there had been a 64% increase in digital banking crimes. File photo.
Image: 123RF/glebstock

Rapidly evolving cybercrime syndicates are fleecing South Africans out of hundreds of millions of rand through hack attacks on their bank accounts and financial policies.

As the South African Banking Risk Intelligence Centre released its inaugural digital banking crime statistics on Thursday in Johannesburg, cybercrime security experts sounded the alarm over how uneducated the average man in the street was on such crimes.

