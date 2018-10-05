Parts of a human skeleton attached to a pair of feet have been discovered on Sunset Beach in Milnerton‚ Cape Town.

Police were alerted when femur‚ tibia and fibula leg bones were discovered on the sand on Thursday. Only the feet appeared to be intact.

"Milnerton police attended to a complaint of a body washed up in Sunset Beach‚ Milnerton‚" said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

"On their arrival at the scene the police found human remains and an inquest was opened and is still under investigation‚" he said.

DNA tests and a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and the identity of the deceased.