Taxpayers fund North West MEC’s R50k-a-month home security detail

The North West social development department is spending R50‚000 a month on four security guards - stationed two per shift - at MEC Hoffman Galeng’s house‚ using a company contracted to protect government buildings.

It was not clear why the MEC needed 24-hour security at his Vryburg house‚ especially since he was not occupying the house full-time as his official residence is 150km away in Mahikeng.

For any office bearer to get such an arrangement‚ the ministerial handbook dictates that security assessment be done and a decision taken by police and intelligence ministers on security extra security arrangement as necessitated.

When asked about full-time private security services at Galeng’s house‚ the department did not say whether a decision was taken at a higher level as required‚ nor explain what could have compelled such an arrangement.

Galeng was a member of the provincial legislature before he was appointed MEC by former Premier Supra Mahumapelo in August last year.

Departmental spokesperson Petrus Siko said Galeng has had security at his private residence on assuming his position as MEC.