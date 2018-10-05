South Africa

WATCH | Burning tyres block roads in Ennerdale 'shutdown'

05 October 2018 - 15:57 By timeslive

The residents of Ennerdale in Johannesburg burnt tyres and blocked the main road on Friday in protest over drug dealing and the poor delivery of services.

This follows protests by Westbury residents over similar grievances. 

"At the end of the day, what we are doing as a community is to highlight the poor performance of government and police," said one of the protesters.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Kay Makhubele said the police didn't know what the protesters were demanding.

"From the side of the police, we are maintaining law and order. If they have grievances, they have to contact the relevant authorities, which can resolve their problems," he said.

MORE:

IN PICTURES | 'We are gatvol,' say residents as protests rock Joburg

“We are gatvol now. We don't want handouts‚ but jobs. It's going to get ugly if they don't react."
News
5 hours ago

Trio held for drug dealing in Ennerdale

A 41-year-old woman was among the three people arrested for alleged drug dealing in Ennerdale in Johannesburg south‚ Gauteng police said on Friday.
News
4 hours ago

Streets of misery: Westbury says ‘no more’

In Westbury, Johannesburg, primary school children greet each other by asking: “Which gang do you belong to? Are you part of the Fast Guns or ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Taxpayers fund North West MEC’s R50k-a-month home security detail South Africa
  2. Woman-beater accused Andrew Turnbull's bail bid postponed South Africa
  3. Extortion link to Durban bombings: Bheki Cele South Africa
  4. Protesters march in Durban for electricity‚ sanitation South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X