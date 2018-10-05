WATCH | Burning tyres block roads in Ennerdale 'shutdown'

The residents of Ennerdale in Johannesburg burnt tyres and blocked the main road on Friday in protest over drug dealing and the poor delivery of services.

This follows protests by Westbury residents over similar grievances.

"At the end of the day, what we are doing as a community is to highlight the poor performance of government and police," said one of the protesters.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Kay Makhubele said the police didn't know what the protesters were demanding.

"From the side of the police, we are maintaining law and order. If they have grievances, they have to contact the relevant authorities, which can resolve their problems," he said.