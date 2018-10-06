Ambulance hijacked in Eastern Cape

An Eastern Cape ambulance driver was hijacked and kidnapped while parked outside the Libode Clinic by two armed men in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mthatha police spokesperson Dineo Koena said the 46-year-old victim was found hours later in a forest tied up and the stripped ambulance abandoned nearby.

Koena said the incident happened at 3.30 am on Saturday. The man‚ whose hands were restrained with one of his clothing items‚ had managed to take out his cellphone and called for help.