Organisers have promised that rolling mass action will follow Friday’s “total shutdown” protests in some Gauteng areas where most residents are coloured people.

The action was part of a broader campaign against‚ among other issues‚ the “socioeconomic exclusion of coloureds”‚ according to the Gauteng Shut-Down Co-ordinating Committee (GSCC)‚ which will see them take their battle to venues such as the Union Buildings and the JSE.

Committee member Anthony Williams said Friday’s protests were the beginning of a series of actions. The effect of the protest was felt mainly in Ennerdale‚ in south Johannesburg‚ where burning tyres were used to barricade roads.

“It started … in Ennerdale‚ where people have been in the streets from as early as 2am‚” Williams said. “People were shot with rubber bullets and dispersed … in Eldorado Park‚ but managed to get back and blockaded the Golden Highway and Main Road at around 1pm today.

“There was low turn up in Noordgesig‚ while [a] nice‚ solid [turnout] was seen in Westbury‚ despite the heavy police presence. For us‚ this was a success for a launch of the people’s revolution.”