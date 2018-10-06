Former chief executive of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Steven Zwane says he resigned because continuing with disciplinary proceedings against him was neither in his best interest nor in the best interest of NSFAS.

The NSFAS announced on Friday that a mutual “termination agreement” had been reached with Zwane following the first day of his disciplinary hearing‚ adding that his term as chief executive had ended on October 2.

He had been on suspension since August pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of maladministration at the scheme.

In a statement on Saturday‚ Zwane denied that he had been fired as some reports had stated.

“Contrary to certain media reports‚ I was not fired. I decided to resign with immediate effect because continuing with disciplinary proceedings was neither in my best interest nor in the best interest of NSFAS‚” he stated.