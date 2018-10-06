President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded late environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa for taking a lead in tackling serious issues in her portfolio such as wildlife crimes and climate change.

Delivering the eulogy at Molewa's funeral in Pretoria on Saturday‚ Ramaphosa said Molewa was one of his hard working ministers and was dedicated to serving the country and the governing party‚ the ANC.

"It is because of leaders like her that we will be able to bequeath to our children and grandchildren that which is the greatest gift of all – our natural world"‚ said Ramaphosa.

"She has left this mortal world‚ but her work and her legacy is all around us. It is in the rich African soil‚ it is in our clear blue skies‚ it is in the abundance of our oceans‚ in the unique plants and the bountiful wildlife that we cherish and respect and preserve.

"Her legacy lives on in the people of this great land‚ as they strive together‚ sparing neither strength nor courage‚ to build the free‚ equal and just society to which she dedicated her very being. May her soul rest in peace."