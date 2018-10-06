South Africa

WATCH | ‘Raise your issues peacefully' - Bheki Cele visits UniZulu after stabbing

06 October 2018 - 16:17 By TimesLIVE
Minister of Police Bheki Cele inspecting the room where the student was stabbed to death by another student in University Of Zululand on September 18 2018
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Police minister Bheki Cele visited the University of Zululand on September 18 2018, after a violent incident involving two roommates, during which one was fatally stabbed.

Cele also had strong words for students who take the law into their own hands. A video of the student who is alleged to have stabbed first-year student Sazi Ngubo being viciously attacked by other students went viral. “Those who practice vigilantism‚ including on this campus‚ the law will have to take its course on them”.

