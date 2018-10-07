A Port Elizabeth accountant who worked for a national footwear retailer is facing 37 charges of fraud amounting to R8.3-million after an alleged scam in which he also claimed he was kidnapped‚ robbed of his Mercedes-Benz and forced to transfer R343‚000 out of his bank account.

Ravishkar Ramgoolam on Friday appeared in the Port Elizabeth commercial crimes court‚ where he also faces an additional charge of defeating the administration of justice.

This is after Ramgoolam claimed he was kidnapped‚ intimidated‚ had his Mercedes-Benz stolen and was forced to transfer R343‚000 from his bank account.

On Friday‚ Ramgoolam – who is out on bail – had his case postponed to November 5.

It is alleged that between February 2016 and May 2017‚ Ramgoolam defrauded Street Fever in Port Elizabeth of R8‚392‚847 by substituting the banking details of his employer’s creditors with his own.

Ramgoolam then allegedly received 37 deposits into nine different bank accounts in his name.

“[Ramgoolam] fraudulently substituted the banking details . . . resulting in large amounts of money being paid into the said bank accounts by Street Fever‚” reads the charge sheet.

