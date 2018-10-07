A man allegedly drew a firearm and shot dead his girlfriend and her mother after the trio became embroiled in a domestic dispute in Tongaat‚ north of Durban‚ early on Sunday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said that paramedics responded to a house in the Fairbreeze area following calls for assistance.

“Upon arrival it was established that a mother and her daughter had both sustained fatal injuries from gunshot wounds‚” IPSS said in a statement.

“It is alleged that the daughter’s boyfriend had arrived at the house‚ when an argument ensued.

“It is further alleged that the boyfriend drew a firearm and shot his girlfriend as well as her mother‚ before fleeing the scene.

“SA police services are currently in attendance and will investigate the incident.”