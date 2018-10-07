South Africa

Policeman refuses R10‚000 cash bribe to free murder, robbery suspects

07 October 2018 - 14:09 By Ernest Mabuza
A North West investigating officer was praised for arresting three people who tried to bribe him in exchange for setting free murder and robbery suspects.
Image: Esa Al Exander

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane on Sunday applauded an investigating officer for arresting three people who tried to bribe him in exchange for setting free murder and robbery suspects.

“The accused‚ two females and a male aged between 16 and 39, made a brief appearance before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday‚” said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

Lebogang Maluleke‚ 18‚ and Thomas Makume‚ 39‚ were remanded in custody until Thursday while the teenager was released into her parent’s custody.

The trio were allegedly trying to secure the release of three men who had been arrested for allegedly stealing airtime and cellular phones from shopkeeper Awano Abebe‚ 30‚ and then killing him.

Bongani Mhlongo‚ 30‚ Happy Fatso Sibanda‚ 26‚ and Zacharia Sithole‚ 23‚ were arrested a few days after the incident and held in custody. Their next court appearance will be on October 29.

“Allegedly‚ on Tuesday … a relative of one of the robbery and murder accused as well as two friends went to meet with the investigating officer.

“During the meeting‚ the trio produced R10‚000 in cash in an attempt to bribe the officer to let their loved ones free.”

Myburgh said their mission was unsuccessful as they were immediately arrested by the investigating officer for bribery and the money was seized.

Motswenyane applauded the investigating officer for his honesty and integrity. He also encouraged other members to follow his ethical conduct.

