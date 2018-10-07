North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane on Sunday applauded an investigating officer for arresting three people who tried to bribe him in exchange for setting free murder and robbery suspects.

“The accused‚ two females and a male aged between 16 and 39, made a brief appearance before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday‚” said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

Lebogang Maluleke‚ 18‚ and Thomas Makume‚ 39‚ were remanded in custody until Thursday while the teenager was released into her parent’s custody.

The trio were allegedly trying to secure the release of three men who had been arrested for allegedly stealing airtime and cellular phones from shopkeeper Awano Abebe‚ 30‚ and then killing him.