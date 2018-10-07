South Africa

Two injured after tumbling off waterfall in KZN

07 October 2018 - 10:48 By Timeslive
Two people were injured when they fell off the Karkloof Falls in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on October 6 2018.
Two people were injured when they fell off the Karkloof Falls in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on October 6 2018.
Image: Netcare 911

An eyewitness who saw a man and woman fall off the Karkloof Falls in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands managed to pull the injured pair from the water below.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said a report was received on Saturday afternoon about the incident - outside the town of Howick.

“Reports from the scene indicated that a male and female‚ aged in their mid-thirties‚ had fallen off the small Karkloof Falls. Both patients were pulled out the water by member of the public that had witnessed the fall‚” said Herbst.

“The male patient had sustained serious injuries and required Advanced Life Support intervention. The female patient had sustained moderate injuries.”

The man and woman were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Most read

  1. KZN mother and daughter 'shot dead' in quarrel with boyfriend South Africa
  2. Bollywood actress takes #MeToo claims to police World
  3. Accountant 'fleeced' national footwear retailer out of R8.3-million South Africa
  4. Analysis reveals irregular expenditure of R72-billion in SA Business
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X