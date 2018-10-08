The state on Monday provisionally withdrew all criminal charges in the renditions case against former Hawks national head Anwa Dramat and former Hawks head in Gauteng General Shadrack Sibiya.

However‚ the case against their co-accused‚ Lesley Maluleke‚ continues.

The three faced charges relating to allegations that while Dramat was head of the Hawks‚ he‚ Sibiya and Maluleke unlawfully handed over Zimbabwean fugitives to Zimbabwean police after they were arrested by the Hawks in 2010.

This case ultimately led to the resignation of Dramat as head of the Hawks. Sibiya also left the unit.

The case affected Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride‚ who found that Dramat and Sibiya had not been involved in the illegal renditions.

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko suspended McBride in March 2015 over allegations that he had covered up Sibiya and Dramat’s alleged involvement in the unlawful renditions of four Zimbabweans.