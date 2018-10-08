Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to be among mourners at the funeral of Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien on Monday.

Noordien‚ 28‚ was killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park‚ on the Cape Flats‚ on Friday. The aid organisation's founder‚ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman‚ said Noordien was shot three times in the back and once in the head.

Cele is expected to address the media and public after the funeral‚ said Sooliman. In a statement he used to address Cele at the weekend‚ Sooliman said the need to make South Africa safer for its 57 million people could not be more urgent than now.

"It is clear that you are trying your best to stem crime since taking office earlier this year‚ despite the challenges of resources and personnel. Western Cape needs a Westbury-style intervention and we call upon you to make this a reality‚" he said. TimesLIVE reported how Sooliman had expressed Noordien's desire to rescue his family from poverty in a dignified way.

His mother‚ Fatima‚ who is on dialysis‚ wanted to see the development of a righteous child‚ on the straight path‚ [who was] an asset to society.

Ameerodien came into contact with Gift of the Givers in Cape Town earlier this year.

We needed volunteers‚ but hire them as temporary paid staff‚ as many of them come from impoverished backgrounds.