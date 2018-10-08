South Africa

Legal aid for Zolile Khumalo's murder accused after lawyer withdraws

08 October 2018 - 12:03 By Jeff Wicks
Murder suspect Thabani Mzolo has applied for legal aid.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Thabani Mzolo‚ who stands accused of the brutal murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo in May‚ has applied for legal aid after his lawyer withdrew in the Durban High Court on Monday.

The 23-year-old‚ a spurned lover‚ was arrested just moments after he allegedly shot and killed Khumalo inside her room at the Lonsdale student residence.

He was indicted in August‚ and faces a charge of murder as well as charges pertaining to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The court heard that Khumalo died as a result of gunshot wounds to her head and chest.

The slaying of Khumalo‚ a quantity surveying student‚ brought to the fore issues of gender violence and femicide as debate on social media swirled.

Mzolo’s attorney‚ Charl Claassen‚ withdrew his services during a brief appearance before Judge Graham Lopes. Mzolo is now expected to use the services of legal aid‚ and will appear again on October 15.

MORE:

Family of murdered student Zolile Khumalo march with thousands of women in Durban

The sisters of slain Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo were among the thousands of women who took part in the intersectional ...
News
2 months ago

MUT student murder: Shocking details of Zolile Khumalo's last moments shared in court

Shocking details of how Zolile Khumalo cowered on the floor before she was shot - and was kicked as she lay bleeding - were shared in the Durban ...
News
4 months ago

WATCH | Zolile Khumalo murder accused smiles, makes 'trigger signs' in court

Thabani Mzolo smiled and made 'trigger signs' when he appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday in connection with the brutal murder ...
News
5 months ago

