Thabani Mzolo‚ who stands accused of the brutal murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo in May‚ has applied for legal aid after his lawyer withdrew in the Durban High Court on Monday.

The 23-year-old‚ a spurned lover‚ was arrested just moments after he allegedly shot and killed Khumalo inside her room at the Lonsdale student residence.

He was indicted in August‚ and faces a charge of murder as well as charges pertaining to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The court heard that Khumalo died as a result of gunshot wounds to her head and chest.

The slaying of Khumalo‚ a quantity surveying student‚ brought to the fore issues of gender violence and femicide as debate on social media swirled.

Mzolo’s attorney‚ Charl Claassen‚ withdrew his services during a brief appearance before Judge Graham Lopes. Mzolo is now expected to use the services of legal aid‚ and will appear again on October 15.