A legal issue delayed the case of the alleged 'Krugersdorp killers' in the North Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

State prosecutor Gerrit Roberts told the court that the prosecution needed clarity on the provisions of the Child Justice Act.

The court heard that the crimes were allegedly committed when one of the accused‚ Marcel Steyn‚ was a minor. It is believed she was 14 at the time.

Roberts asked that the matter be postponed to Tuesday.

Marcel‚ now 20‚ Cecilia Steyn‚ 37‚ and Zak Valentine‚ 33‚ have been charged with numerous crimes‚ including murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ theft‚ fraud and intimidation.

The trio appeared in a packed courtroom of friends‚ family and community members.

At a sitting in May‚ former high school teacher Marinda Steyn‚ 51‚ was sentenced to 11 life terms for the Krugersdorp murder spree. She is Marcel's mother. Her son‚ Le Roux Steyn‚ 22‚ was sentenced to an effective 25 years imprisonment on the same day.

Both entered into a plea agreement with the state. Le Roux turned state witness.

The group is accused of murdering 11 people between 2012 and 2016.

The killings allegedly started when Cecilia fell out with a pastor at their church‚ Overcomers Through Christ.

In December 2016‚ 42-year-old John Barnard was sentenced to 20 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to 13 charges‚ including murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. He will also be a state witness.