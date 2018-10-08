A mother says she is having sleepless nights after her 28-year-old daughter went missing on Thursday while fetching her son at a pre-school in Benoni‚ Ekurhuleni.

Charlotte Panter said she last saw Elaine wearing a green jersey‚ black leggings and black boots. She has blonde hair with piercings on both ears. She was fetching her 5-year-old son‚ while driving a white BMW 320 E90 with the registration: DC 22LS GP.

“I was cleaning up the kitchen when my husband walked in alone. I asked if he came back with Tyler and Elaine since they were supposed to give him a lift and he said he got a lift back. He thought she forgot to fetch him... Her phone was broken so she did not have a phone with her‚” Panter told TimesLIVE.

She said they immediately panicked and starting calling around to see if anyone knew where Elaine could be.

“I knew something was wrong. On Friday I started taking it to Facebook‚ asking for help‚ and opened a missing person’s case. On Saturday police came and took statements‚ I have not heard anything from them.