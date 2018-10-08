Mother in distress after daughter goes missing with grandson
A mother says she is having sleepless nights after her 28-year-old daughter went missing on Thursday while fetching her son at a pre-school in Benoni‚ Ekurhuleni.
Charlotte Panter said she last saw Elaine wearing a green jersey‚ black leggings and black boots. She has blonde hair with piercings on both ears. She was fetching her 5-year-old son‚ while driving a white BMW 320 E90 with the registration: DC 22LS GP.
“I was cleaning up the kitchen when my husband walked in alone. I asked if he came back with Tyler and Elaine since they were supposed to give him a lift and he said he got a lift back. He thought she forgot to fetch him... Her phone was broken so she did not have a phone with her‚” Panter told TimesLIVE.
She said they immediately panicked and starting calling around to see if anyone knew where Elaine could be.
“I knew something was wrong. On Friday I started taking it to Facebook‚ asking for help‚ and opened a missing person’s case. On Saturday police came and took statements‚ I have not heard anything from them.
My Angel we miss you and Tyler and we pray for a safe return 💔💔🙏🙏🙏🙏😭😭Posted by Charlotte Panter on Saturday, 6 October 2018
"We drove around the whole day hoping to spot her car or something.”
Panter was inundated with phone calls after going public. One person sent them a "please a call me" message and her husband urged her to call back in the hope that it could provide a lead to Elaine's whereabouts.
“I called the number and a lady picked up. She started making claims that she has my daughter and demanded that I pay her R10‚000 in exchange for them. I asked her where she found her and she said Joburg. We traced the number and it said it’s in Ennerdale. What was weird is that when I asked to hear my daughter’s voice she refused‚ so I knew it was fake. They just want money.”
Since the incident‚ Panter said she had been struggling to sleep or eat.
“I am defeated‚ I can’t do anything. I’m always on the phone waiting and hoping that something comes in. All these emotions‚ I never expected something like this to happen.”
To the best of her knowledge‚ Elaine does not have a boyfriend so she doubts she went to join a man without informing her family.
“She is very responsible‚” Panter said of Elaine.
Police were contacted on Monday but could not immediately provide any comment.
The Pink Ladies organisation said in a statement it was in contact with the Benoni police and appealed to anyone with information to contact either the SAPS detectives on 011-747 2023/011-747 0000 or their organisation's representatives on 072 214 7439/083 378 4882/08600 10111.