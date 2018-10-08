A neighbour has described how she tried to provide solace to a dying gardener struck by a light aircraft that crashed into a residence in Vorna Valley‚ Midrand‚ north of Johannesburg‚ on Monday morning‚ also killing its female pilot.

Lebo Magolego‚ a neighbour who witnessed the crash‚ told TimesLIVE that she had rushed to the scene shortly after the accident and had tried to make conversation with the injured gardener in a bid to reassure him that help was on its way.

"He was lying on his side. It looked like his face had been partially cut by the plane‚" said Lebo Magolego.

"The blood on his face was just so thick‚" she said‚ adding that he was traumatised by the ordeal.

She enquired about his name and called out to him.

The gardener was said to have been a foreign national.

"I asked him to move his fingers but he was hardly moving but I kept asking him to show me if he can hear me‚" she said.