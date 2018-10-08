Gift of the Givers volunteers stand outside the shop where their comrade Ameerodien Noordien was killed in an indiscriminate gang shooting on Friday.

A day earlier‚ Noordien’s fellow volunteer‚ Matthew Delport‚ narrowly escaped suffering the same tragic fate.

His girlfriend‚ however‚ was not so lucky. She is in Groote Schuur hospital waiting for a specialist to remove a bullet lodged in her abdomen.

According to Ryaan Matthews‚ whom Noordien befriended when they both joined the NGO a year ago‚ Thursday's incident has left him traumatised.

"He [Noordien] said ‘this place is not right‚ one of these days it's going to be one of us who they shoot dead.’ The next night it was he who was lying here‚" said Matthews‚ standing on the spot where Noordien met his fate after being shot six times.

Two days earlier‚ the volunteers were all hundreds of kilometres away‚ helping distressed farming communities who had run out of water due to a severe drought which has ravaged the Western Cape‚ the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape since 2016.