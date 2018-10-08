Emergency intervention is required to avoid a nationwide shutdown of all Metrorail operations‚ Cape Town’s transport boss Brett Herron said at the weekend.

This follows the Rail Safety Regulator’s (RSR) decision to revoke the safety permit of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in the wake of several recent accidents.

The permit was subsequently reinstated by the North Gauteng High Court‚ but could soon be revoked again should Prasa fail to address safety concerns raised by the regulator.

Herron appealed to transport minister Blade Nzimande to step in to avert a major transport crisis that could affect millions of commuters.

“I am calling again on Minister Nzimande to do something‚” Herron said in a statement.

“The drastic decision to issue a notice to revoke Prasa’s operating permit on the grounds of safety concerns is a clear indication of the state of the service.

“Shutting down the most important mode of public transport is not a decision that would be taken easily. Grinding rail commuting to a halt will impact millions of South Africans‚” he said.