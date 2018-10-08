As the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) pushes to have Prasa's permit suspended‚ another Metrorail train accident has been reported‚ the RSR said at the weekend.

"Another Prasa train derailed at the Mayfair Station [on Sunday]‚" said RSR spokesperson Madelein Williams in a statement.

"These accidents‚ irrespective of the magnitude‚ point to major risks within Prasa's operations and could have dire consequences. The regulator is‚ therefore‚ unable to tolerate the continuation of unsafe practices within Prasa‚ considering that Prasa mainly serves the poorest of the poor‚ with no alternative means of transport to travel to and from work. They should‚ therefore‚ not be made to choose between that and life‚" Williams said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the derailment of the train or whether there were any injuries.

Meanwhile‚ the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will continue to operate Metrorail trains this week as the High Court has held over the RSR decision to suspend its permit.