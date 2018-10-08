Traditional healer found with bucket of body parts in KZN

Police nabbed a traditional healer with a bucket full of human body parts in one of KwaZulu-Natal’s favourite holiday towns on Sunday.

Spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Margate police had received information about a man who was attempting to peddle body parts in the south coast town.

“The police officers wasted no time and followed up on the information. Their investigations led them to Marine Drive in Margate where the suspect was spotted seated in a vehicle.

“The police officers approached the man‚ clad in a traditional outfit‚ and requested to search the vehicle‚” said Mbele.

They discovered a bucket with a human skull‚ hand‚ torso and other body parts that had been cut into tiny pieces.