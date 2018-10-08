Academic activities are due to resume at the Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) Soshanguve north and south campuses on Monday after a six-week shutdown‚ following a protest over voting in the Student Representative Council elections during which a student was shot dead.

“Ongoing violent protest action and damage to property that posed a serious risk to the safety of students and staff at these campuses left the university no choice but to suspend activities at these campuses in order to restore normality‚” said the university's spokesperson Willa de Ruyter.