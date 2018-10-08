Two people died and three were injured in a series of attacks in Olievenhoutbosch‚ near Centurion‚ at the weekend.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on Monday that paramedics and a security company were called to the scene of what was believed to be a shooting incident.

"On arrival‚ paramedics found three men lying in a garden of a residence‚ surrounded by members of the community. Paramedics assessed the men and found that all three had been assaulted. One was found to be in a critical condition‚ while the two others had sustained moderate injuries‚" said Meiring.

They were taken to hospital.

"After handing over the three patients at the hospital‚ ER24 paramedics were called again to Olievenhoutbosch for another incident‚" said Meiring.

When they arrived they found two men lying in the middle of the road.

"One man was found with a gunshot wound to his head‚ while the other man had sustained a serious head injury. Unfortunately‚ both men had already succumbed to their injuries. They were declared dead‚" said Meiring.

The circumstances behind the incidents were not immediately clear.