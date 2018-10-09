A suspected drug dealer was arrested on Monday night in Westbury‚ Johannesburg‚ after absconding bail in December last year.

Police spokesperson captain Kay Makhubele said officers received a tip-off about the man’s whereabouts.

“Upon arrival‚ members found that the suspect had gone out and waited for him. After surveillance on the address‚ the said suspect arrived and he was pointed out as he arrived at the gate.”

Makhubele said the suspect previously appeared in court under the pseudonym Richard Brown.

“With the help of information from the members of Westbury community‚ he was arrested and his correct name verified.”