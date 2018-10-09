Andrew Turnbull‚ accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend‚ revealed in court on Tuesday that he moved to Johannesburg to support her wishes‚ but is willing to leave if granted bail.

He has to wait one more day to hear if he will be granted bail by the Randburg Magistrate's Court‚ as the court has stood down until Wednesday.

Turnbull is facing a charge of assaulting Chere Gray.

A video recorded by Gray's cousin‚ which was played in court last week Wednesday‚ showed her in a chokehold before being tossed aside by Turnbull. Several recorded telephone conversations between Turnbull and Gray's ex-husband‚ who had been threatened by Turnbull‚ were also played in court at a previous appearance in court.

"Are you prepared to take what's coming your way.... Are you f****g prepared‚" a man purported to be Turnbull is heard saying.

The former racing driver with his spiky blond hairstyle was clad in a black shirt on Tuesday.