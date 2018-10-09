An anonymous campaigner is crowdfunding to help pay for therapy for the seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at Dros restaurant in Silverglen‚ Pretoria.

Crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy told TimesLIVE that the campaign to raise R20‚000 for the child was launched on Wednesday.

BackaBuddy’s spokesperson Zane Groenewald said the crowdfunding platform had not yet made contact with the child's family so it would take control over the funds raised.

"The funds will only be paid to the family directly or to relevant medical practitioners. The anonymous campaign creator will have no access to the funds‚" he said.

If BackaBuddy is unable to reach the family‚ donors will be refunded.

By Tuesday‚ over R8‚000 had been raised.

Describing the group of people who started the campaign‚ as "concerned South Africans"‚ their spokesperson told TimesLIVE that the incident could turn costly for the child's family in terms of medical bills.