The Catholic church in South Africa has distanced itself from explosive claims about child abuse which have been levelled against a priest.

At a media conference held in Johannesburg on Tuesday‚ Limpopo resident William Segodisho revealed how he had allegedly been abused in the 1980s by a UK priest‚ and that the church had apparently covered up the abuse when he tried to report it.

The retired Jesuit priest is currently living in a nursing home in the UK. He returned to the UK in 1990. The Jesuits are an order within the Catholic church.

The abuse‚ which is said to have happened between 1986 and 1989‚ allegedly occurred after the priest befriended Segodisho while he was living at a street shelter for children in Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg.

Segodisho fled to Johannesburg in 1986 after he was involved in violent protests against apartheid-era police in Limpopo. It was while at the shelter that the priest introduced him to the Catholic religion‚ allegedly enrolled him at private schools‚ bought him clothes and took him on holiday to Durban.

Segodisho claims that he was allegedly molested and raped as a way of "repaying him [the priest] for his kindness".