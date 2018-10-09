Family terrified after 'attacker' bailed
09 October 2018 - 07:00
A prominent Limpopo businesswoman and her family are living in fear after one of the suspects who hijacked her and her son from their home last year has been released from jail on bail without their knowledge.
“I am really scared, and just can’t sleep at night. How did this happen? How was this suspect granted bail while it is known that he is facing serious crimes?” asked Clive Mashele.
