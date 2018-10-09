South Africa

Family terrified after 'attacker' bailed

09 October 2018 - 07:00 By Bongani Fuzile
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A prominent Limpopo businesswoman and her family are living in fear after one of the suspects who hijacked her and her son from their home last year has been released from jail on bail without their knowledge.

“I am really scared, and just can’t sleep at night. How did this happen? How was this suspect granted bail while it is known that he is facing serious crimes?” asked Clive Mashele.

Most read

  1. Philippines' Duterte says he is free of cancer: acting interior minister World
  2. Google drops out of bidding for $10bn Pentagon data deal Sci-Tech
  3. Kavanaugh seeks new tone after bitter court confirmation fight World
  4. 'Jokers' can dress as Oscar Pistorius this Halloween - complete with blades ... World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
X